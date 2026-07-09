SIBU, July 9 — A 24-year-old Kabong housewife has been arrested for allegedly attacking her husband with a pair of scissors and threatening to kill him and their child after he refused to divorce her.

Saratok police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the suspect was arrested at home after the incident, which was reported on Tuesday (July 7).

He said investigations revealed that the 28-year-old victim, an oil palm plantation worker, claimed his wife turned aggressive after he refused her repeated requests for a divorce.

“The suspect allegedly went to the victim’s house, damaged household items, and demanded that he divorce her immediately.

“When the victim informed her that any divorce proceedings should be carried out through the courts, she allegedly armed herself with a pair of clothing scissors and lunged at him,” Mathew said in a statement.

The victim managed to evade the attack but sustained scratches to the left abdominal area.

Prior to the incident, the suspect had allegedly sent WhatsApp messages threatening to kill the victim and their child if he refused to divorce her.

Police seized scissors measuring 18cm, believed to have been used during the incident, and conducted a urine test on the suspect, which returned negative for drugs.

A medical examination at the Kabong Health Clinic confirmed the victim suffered four abrasions on his left flank with no active bleeding.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The suspect remains under police custody to assist with the investigation. — The Borneo Post