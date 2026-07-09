KOTA KINABALU, July 9 — Police are investigating an alleged bullying and physical assault case involving two primary school pupils here following a report lodged by their father.

Acting Kota Kinabalu Police Chief Supt Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman said the report was lodged on July 7, with the complainant alleging that his two children had been repeatedly bullied and physically assaulted by a male schoolmate.

Preliminary investigations found that the first incident allegedly occurred on July 6, when a 12-year-old girl was kicked at the back of the head by a male classmate.

“The next day, the victim’s younger brother, who also attended the same school, was allegedly kicked in the stomach by the same male student.

“As a result of the incident, the female victim suffered a headache, while the younger brother was reportedly left traumatised and fearful,” he said in a statement.

The complainant also alleged that the suspect had repeatedly harassed both children through verbal insults and physical intimidation in the classroom, with the bullying said to have been ongoing since the beginning of the school term.

Syed Lot said police are carrying out further investigations, including establishing the suspect’s full identity and recording statements from the victims, witnesses, teachers and the school administration.

“A medical examination of both victims was also conducted to determine the extent of the injuries sustained,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 507(b) of the Penal Code.

Police stressed that they take all forms of bullying and violence involving children seriously and will ensure that the investigation is conducted thoroughly and impartially.

Members of the public have also been urged to refrain from speculating or sharing information that could jeopardise the investigation or reveal the identities of the children involved.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact investigating officer Insp Movendran Apoorvasamy at 018-5746310 or visit the nearest police station.

All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality. — The Borneo Post