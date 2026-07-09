ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 9 – Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has guaranteed that should the coalition retain control of Johor, the state will remain fully aligned with the federal government’s initiatives.

The Umno president pointed out that BN already administers Johor, while simultaneously serving as a key component of the unity government at the federal level.

“There is no cause for concern as I lead BN as the national chairman, while Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi is the coalition’s Johor state chairman.

“I will personally ensure that the Johor state government will remain aligned with the federal government in Putrajaya," he said during a BN community programme in Kota Iskandar last night.

The event was attended by Umno supreme council member Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed, former Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, and BN’s Kota Iskandar candidate Datuk Pandak Ahmad.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, was responding to a campaign narrative from Pakatan Harapan (PH), which urged Johor voters to align their choices with the federal government.

He argued that this logic does not apply in Johor, as BN is not in the Opposition but is an active part of the federal administration.

“We had only been in the Opposition for 22 months (after the 2018 general election) before being part of the ruling government again.

“I don’t see this as a problem for BN candidates as I am sure that they will not go against the federal government, while respecting the coalition’s national leadership decisions,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that BN's 56 candidates can secure at least 40 seats to comfortably form the next state government.

“We aim to maintain political stability in Johor and for that reason Umno was contesting 37 seats, while MCA was contesting 15 seats and MIC four seats,” he said, adding that the final 48 hours before polling day is a critical window.

BN is contesting all 56 state seats in the Johor election scheduled for July 11.