KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Issues involving the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) debt, the country’s renewable energy capacity target, and the welfare of the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be among matters to be raised at today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on Parliament’s official website, Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) is scheduled to ask the Finance Minister about the total 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) debt obligation and the amount that has been paid to date during the Questions for Oral Answers session.

He will also seek details on the total value of misappropriated 1MDB funds and assets recovered to date.

Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) will ask the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister about the impact of cross-sector collaboration in achieving national renewable energy targets, as well as total investments realised, specific projects implemented and challenges facing the energy transition agenda.

Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) will pose a question to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister on the number of senior citizens and PwDs recorded as homeless in urban areas this year

He will also seek clarification on the ministry’s long-term plans to enhance the capacity of shelters, care facilities and social intervention programmes to address the increasing number of the vulnerable groups.

Also listed on the Order Paper is a briefing by the chairman of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Women, Children and Community Development on improvements to the Integrated One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) services in Malaysia.

The sitting will also see the Agriculture and Food Security Minister tabling the Control of Padi and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2026 for its second reading.

The Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to sit for 16 days until July 16. — Bernama