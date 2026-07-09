KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on Typhoon Bavi, which was detected about 1,896 kilometres (km) north-east of Sandakan, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said it was located approximately 1,151 km south-east of Taipei, Taiwan.

The department said that based on observation at 8 am, the typhoon was moving west-north-west at a speed of 20 km per hour (km/h), with maximum wind speeds potentially reaching 185 km/h.

Typhoon Bavi does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia, it added. — Bernama