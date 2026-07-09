PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — A total of 96,013 Form Six students, comprising both new and existing students, have received or will receive the 2026 Early Schooling Aid (BAP), involving an allocation of RM14.4 million, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

It said 52,810 new Form Six students at 616 Form Six Centres (PTEs) nationwide would each receive RM150 under the aid this year.

“The distribution of the Early Schooling Aid to new Form Six students is being carried out by the Form Six Centres from June 28 to July 27.

“The MOE is continuing the distribution of the Early Schooling Aid to new Form Six students who enrolled on June 8, following the approval to extend the aid to Form Six students from last year,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said the extension of the aid reflected the Madani Government’s commitment to easing the financial burden on parents and guardians in meeting their children’s schooling needs.

“The initiative also demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening Form Six education,” it said. — Bernama