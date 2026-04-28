KOTA BHARU, April 28 — Police will submit the investigation paper (IP) involving Melor assemblyman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud to the Deputy Public Prosecutor in the near future after his statement was recorded yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said Wan Rohimi gave good cooperation throughout the statement-recording process conducted at the Kota Bharu district police headquarters (IPD).

He said the statements obtained so far are satisfactory and will form part of the investigation before being referred to the prosecution.

“Wan Rohimi attended the Kota Bharu IPD yesterday to give his statement regarding the issue linked to him.

“The police are also expected to call other witnesses who were present when he delivered a brief speech at the event, if necessary,” he told Bernama today.

Last Sunday, police opened an investigation into a viral video on social media showing a man mocking police officers on duty at a roadblock during a motorcycle convoy. — Bernama