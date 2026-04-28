MECCA, April 28 — Amid the excitement of sharing moments in the Holy Land, Haj pilgrims are reminded not to let social media distract them from the primary purpose of their pilgrimage.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) Haj Guidance Operations director Shahrin Awaluddin said the trend, particularly among younger pilgrims, could affect the devotion and completeness of their haj rituals.

“When we are in the Holy Land, whether in Makkah or Madinah, we must devote our full attention to performing the rituals in their entirety, not carry them out half-heartedly.

“Haj is not merely a journey, but an act of worship that demands full concentration in drawing closer to Allah SWT,” he told reporters here.

He said the use of social media is not prohibited, but excessive use could cause pilgrims to miss important moments of worship such as tawaf, sa’i and especially wuquf in Arafah.

Meanwhile, Shahrin assured that TH continuously monitors the overall welfare of Malaysian pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

He said various facilities are provided, including accommodation, transportation, healthcare services and guidance on performing the rituals, to ensure pilgrims can carry out their obligations properly.

“If pilgrims fall ill or encounter difficulties, our personnel will assist to ensure their Haj can still be performed,” he said.

He also advised family members back home not to worry, as every pilgrim is closely monitored in terms of welfare, health and worship.

The 1447H/2026M Haj operations officially began on April 18, involving 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims departing in stages to Madinah and Makkah via chartered flights operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines and Saudia Airlines. — Bernama