SUNGAI PETANI, April 28 — Police have confirmed that the suspect believed to have assaulted his wife, causing her to suffer a miscarriage in Ambangan Heights, is the same man involved in a previous case in Johor, in which his wife was beaten into a coma.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the 43-year-old suspect is currently being hunted by police, and the case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

“This is the same man involved in the Johor case. We are investigating all possible leads from every angle and are tracking down the suspect in this incident,” he told reporters yesterday.

He said the victim is still receiving treatment at Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim (HSAH) here for multiple injuries sustained to her body.

Yesterday, it was reported that a 39-year-old civil servant suffered bodily injuries and facial bruising, allegedly after being assaulted by her husband, which also resulted in the miscarriage of her 12-week pregnancy.

In 2021, Jahidah Nordin, who was also pregnant at the time, was reported to have been assaulted by her husband at an apartment in Larkin, Johor, resulting in severe injuries, including brain bleeding that required part of her skull to be removed, as well as fractures to her jaw, spine and ribs.

Now aged 48, Jahidah remains bedridden, although she safely delivered a baby boy in November 2021.

On November 4 last year, the Johor Bahru High Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence against her husband, Rosmaini Abd Raof, 43, a trader, for causing grievous harm to Jahidah, which left her in a coma.

Rosmaini’s lawyer later applied for a stay of execution of the prison sentence pending the filing of an appeal to the Court of Appeal, which was granted by the court. — Bernama