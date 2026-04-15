KOTA BHARU, April 15 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Tenggara Brigade seized more than 200 kilogrammes (kg) of suspected cannabis worth RM709,450 in a patrol operation around Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas, on Monday.

Tenggara Brigade GOF commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the seizure was made at 8.30 pm under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan after personnel stopped a suspicious vehicle in Kampung Kubang Puyu Meranti, Pasir Mas.

He said a team conducting motorcycle patrols in Kampung Siram Pohon Tanjung spotted a white Proton Saga BLM in suspicious circumstances before attempting to stop it.

“The suspect, however, sped off, prompting our personnel to give chase for about 10 kilometres before the vehicle was intercepted. The suspect then attempted to flee after alighting from the vehicle but was apprehended about 10 metres from the location,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to him, several brown boxes containing compressed dried leaves and plant substance believed to be cannabis weighing about 210kg was found inside the car.

“The car estimated to be worth RM20,000 was also seized. The suspect has been detained and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that the case was later handed over to Pasir Mas Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division for further action. — Bernama