KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized 26 motorcycles in a special operation against illegal racing on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) last Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said in a statement today that 283 summonses were issued and 80 individuals were checked during the two-hour operation by the department’s Falcon Unit, which started at 3am.

He said serious offences detected under the Road Transport Act 1987 included missing side mirrors, fancy or cloned registration plates, modified exhausts causing excessive noise, lack of rear brakes, and missing engine or chassis numbers.

Hamidi said the integrated operation, carried out in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), and highway concessionaires, was conducted following public complaints about street thugs (samseng jalanan) racing on the expressway.

“Monitoring has identified areas around Batu Muda, Greenwood, and Sri Gombak as hotspots for illegal racing, particularly during weekends.

“What is more concerning is the involvement of teenagers as young as 13 and 14. It was found that most parents were unaware of their children’s involvement in these high-risk activities,” he said.

He urged the public, especially parents, to constantly monitor their children’s whereabouts and prevent them from engaging in activities that endanger their lives and those of other road users. — Bernama