IPOH, April 9 — Police have arrested three more individuals believed to be linked to the recent machete attack in Buntong that left one man dead and two others injured, bringing the total number of suspects held to seven.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the latest suspects, aged between their 20s and 30s, were detained in Menglembu early today.

“As of today, we have arrested seven individuals in connection with the case.

“All the suspects arrested are from Ipoh, and no arrests have been made in other districts at this time,” he told a press conference at the Perak police headquarters here.

Earlier, one suspect was arrested hours after the incident on Monday night, while three others were detained at Buntong Market at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Noor Hisam said the incident was believed to have been triggered by a misunderstanding.

“Investigations are ongoing, and based on our initial findings, it appears to have stemmed from a misunderstanding. It is a personal issue.

“It is more of a personal matter. Sometimes disputes may involve territory, but that is not the case here. It appears to be a personal issue between two rival groups,” he said.

When asked whether the victim had been involved in a prior altercation before the incident, Noor Hisam said the matter was still part of ongoing investigations.

“That is also part of our investigation. There is a possibility it could be linked,” he said.

He added that police have yet to identify a key suspect, as all those detained are still being questioned.

Noor Hisam also said the incident should not be viewed as a wider security threat or compared to the situation in Klang.

He stressed that the security situation remains calm and under control, not only in Buntong but throughout Ipoh and the rest of Perak.

“The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between two rival groups and did not extend beyond that,” he said.

He was responding to concerns raised by some social media users who had drawn comparisons between Buntong and Klang in relation to criminal activity.

On Monday, a 25-year-old man was found dead with slash wounds on a road following a machete attack by a group in Buntong. Two of his friends were also injured in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Sections 302, 326 and 148 of the Penal Code for murder, causing grievous hurt and rioting.