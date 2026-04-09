KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed delight over efforts by Khazanah Nasional to restore and conserve the Sultan Abdul Samad Building here, which holds significant historical value.

Describing the building as a national heritage that must be preserved, His Royal Highness said he had previously voiced concerns over the condition of several Selangor historical buildings in the capital, which appeared increasingly neglected around 2018 and 2019.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that despite discussions and debates over the cost of restoration works, he was concerned that the state’s invaluable historical heritage could be lost if preservation efforts were not undertaken.

“I fear that in the end, there will be no evidence of Selangor’s heritage in Kuala Lumpur for future generations to appreciate,” the Ruler said during a visit to the iconic building here today.

Built in 1894, Sultan Sharafuddin said the building holds great historical significance as it once served as the new Selangor state government office, as well as the federal administrative headquarters when Kuala Lumpur was declared the administrative centre of the Federated Malay States in 1896.

Sultan Sharafuddin said the building was completed within two years and seven months and officially opened on April 3, 1897 during the reign of his forebear, Sultan Sir Abdul Samad, the fourth Sultan of Selangor.

“For 77 years, this building was known as the Selangor Secretariat and the Federal Secretariat, reflecting its important dual role in the country’s administration at the time,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that after Kuala Lumpur was declared a Federal Territory on Feb 1, 1974 with the consent of his father, the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, and following the relocation of Selangor’s capital to Shah Alam, the building came under the Federal Government and was renamed the Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

“Indeed, the handover of Kuala Lumpur to the Federal Government at that time was my father’s greatest sacrifice for the development and progress of Malaysia as a whole, and this building stands as a witness to that,” the Ruler added.

The Sultan said the building holds personal significance for him as he had served there in 1968 under the administration of then Selangor Menteri Besar, the late Datuk Seri Harun Idris, before being posted to the Kuala Lumpur Land Office at the Old Chartered Bank Building.

Sultan Sharafuddin said it was in the building that he learned the intricacies of state administration, while also expressing admiration for Harun’s leadership.

“I still remember when I officiated the opening of the State Legislative Assembly (meeting) at this building. All these memories further deepen my sense of attachment and appreciation for the historical value and symbolism of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building to Selangor and the nation,” the Ruler said.

His Royal Highness said that following a meticulous restoration process, the building has now been revitalised as a public space and was opened to visitors for the first time on Feb 2, a historic moment that is a source of great pride.

The Sultan expressed hope that such conservation efforts would continue to be strengthened, not only for the Sultan Abdul Samad Building but also for other heritage sites in Kuala Lumpur linked to Selangor’s history.

“Historical heritage is not merely a remnant of the past, but a foundation of national identity that must be preserved for future generations.

“May the Sultan Abdul Samad Building continue to stand tall as a symbol of history, heritage and national pride,” Sultan Sharafuddin said. — Bernama