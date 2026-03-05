KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) through MIMOS Bhd is focusing on integrated circuit (IC) design, advanced packaging and high-value technology to increase the complexity of the country’s economy.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the effort was made to enable local companies to move towards original design manufacturers (ODMs) and technology owners.

“MIMOS has devised an approach that includes the provision of research and development (R&D) infrastructure, strengthening intellectual property, technology transfer and the development of highly skilled talent that supports the path from research to commercialisation and market scaling.

“These initiatives can strengthen Malaysia’s transition from an assembly-based economy to an economy based on technology creation and ownership in line with the exploration of the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) and the High Growth High Value (HGHV) agenda,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for the ministry at the Dewan Negara today.

He added that through MIMOS Academy, training in IC design, wafer fabrication, reliability and artificial intelligence (AI) is provided to support the skilled manpower needs of growing companies.

Through MIMOS’ Semiconductor Technology Centre (STC) and Industry Technology Innovation Centre (ITIC) in Kulim, MIMOS provides wafer fabrication facilities, IC testing, failure and material analysis, reliability testing as well as co-design facilities.

He said ITIC had also organised 19 technical trainings and seminars benefitting about 400 participants from 60 local industry players and academia throughout 2025.

Mohammad Yusof explained that MIMOS ITIC is currently implementing several proof of concept (POC) projects with local electrical and electronics (E&E) companies by providing technical expertise and shared equipment.

“This initiative aims to test and prove the effectiveness of emerging technologies while helping local companies increase their competitiveness, strengthen the value chain and accelerate the commercialisation of their innovations in the semiconductor sector.

“With over 1,400 patterns filed (330 in semiconductors), MIMOS supports technology transfer models through licensing, industry co-development and spin-offs,” he said.

In addition, he said, MOSTI through Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd offers CIP Spark and CIP Sprint prototype development and commercialisation grant funding to local startups to propel their businesses from the idea stage to the commercialisation stage. The support includes product development funding, market validation and preparation for scaling.

“As of Dec 31, 2025, 72 per cent of CIP Spark grant recipients had successfully commercialised the technology products they developed, while the commercialisation rate for CIP Sprint grant recipients is 100 per cent,” he said.

He said 101 products have been successfully commercialised under the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) from 2020 to 2025.

For the aerospace industry, Mohammad Yusof said the Malaysian Space Industry Consortium (MASIC) is in the process of establishing a strategic collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to explore the potential for joint project development.

In addition, he said various business exploration missions and strategic networking have been carried out involving countries such as South Korea, Japan, Turkiye, Scotland, Poland and Argentina.

The MASIC delegation has also conducted working visits to Turkiye, Scotland and Japan, and is scheduled to participate in the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Antalya, Turkiye this year as part of its involvement in the international aerospace ecosystem.

To date, MASIC comprises 10 corporate members consisting of local companies active in the space sector and the consortium’s initial focus on the upstream segment has now been expanded to encompass the entire space sector value chain including the midstream and downstream segments, following approval at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in February 2026.

“The new constitution is currently in the process of being approved by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) before being enforced. The annual general meeting (AGM) is expected to be held in April 2026, including the approval process for new member participation,” he said. — Bernama