KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The government will continue to strengthen the capacity, training and preparedness of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in line with efforts to build a more resilient Malaysia in facing the challenges of climate change and increasingly complex disaster risks.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that whenever the country is tested by disasters such as floods, fires or landslides, civil defence personnel are always among the earliest teams to be deployed to the ground.

“They respond with full dedication, working hand in hand with other rescue agencies to extend assistance and ensure victims are kept safe.

“Indeed, the dedication and sacrifices of the heroes and heroines of civil defence in safeguarding the safety and welfare of the people are deeply meaningful to the nation,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with the 95th World Civil Defence Day observance today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also conveyed his appreciation to all APM personnel who are consistently at the forefront of disaster management, rescue operations and humanitarian assistance.

“May the Malaysian Civil Defence Force continue to remain steadfast, credible and serve as a strong line of defence for the people’s safety. Insya-Allah,” he said. — Bernama