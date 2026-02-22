PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating an individual suspected of uploading threatening, insulting and extremely offensive content against the Terengganu royal family via his personal account on the X platform.

In a statement today, MCMC said the content was deemed to have touched on the sensitivities of the royal institution and contains elements of insult and threats that could potentially incite hatred, public tension, and disrupt national harmony.

“To facilitate investigations, the individual was called in to have his statement recorded at the Lanchang police station yesterday.

“A mobile phone and a SIM card had been seized for digital forensic analysis,” the statement said.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

MCMC stressed that it would not compromise on any misuse of social media involving threats, incitement of hatred or insults against the royal institution, and reminded the public not to abuse digital platforms to spread unlawful content.

“Firm and professional enforcement action will be taken in accordance with existing laws regardless of any party’s background,” it said. — Bernama