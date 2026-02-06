KUANTAN, Feb 6 — The Pahang state government has stressed it will not compromise with developers who fail to complete rakyat housing projects according to the required specifications and timeline.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said firm action has been and will continue to be taken against developers facing delays or failing to implement projects as scheduled.

“If delays or problems arise, the Pahang Housing and Real Estate Board (LPHP) will call in the developers concerned to obtain explanations and mitigation plans before the matter is brought to the relevant committee meeting,” he told reporters after officiating at the handover ceremony for PR1MA Pahang Batu 6, Lepar (Phases 1 and 2), and the key handover for PR1MA Pahang Kampung Hijrah, Penor (Phase 3), here today.

Wan Rosdy said developers often cite natural disasters, including floods, as reasons for delays, but the state government will scrutinise follow-up plans to ensure projects are completed.

“We will first hear their problems, including claims of flooding and other factors, but their subsequent plans will be carefully assessed,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said as of Dec 31 last year, a total of 29,283 housing units had been completed through LPHP, involving development costs of RM2.2 billion.

He said the overall actual development value reached RM4.9 billion, with a return of value (ROV) amounting to RM2.7 billion, covering various state housing schemes, including 9,057 PR1MA Pahang units valued at RM1.4 billion.

“Other schemes include 212 Rumah Makmur units worth RM16.9 million, 13,873 Public Low-Cost Housing (PAKR) units valued at RM485 million, 4,168 Residensi Rakyat Programme (PRR) units worth RM148.8 million, and 1,188 Rumah Rakyat Pahang (RRP) units valued at RM87.2 million,” he said in his speech at the event.

Mohammad Fakhruddin added that other schemes include 384 Rumah Rakyat Al-Sultan Abdullah (Ru’RASA) units valued at RM31.8 million, 121 Flood Victims Housing units worth RM12.2 million, and 280 units under the Warisan Land Scheme (STW), costing RM15 million. — Bernama