GEORGE TOWN, Feb 6 — An Indonesian cement truck driver was killed after being pinned inside the vehicle, which overturned at a construction site near the Penang Hospital, here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said they received a call at 11.29 am and dispatched 13 personnel and three fire engines from the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

He said the driver is believed to have lost control of the cement truck, causing it to overturn.

“The rescue operation was carried out using special equipment and a crane,” he said in a statement.

He said they managed to extricate the victim at 12.55 pm, but the driver was confirmed dead by a Ministry of Health personnel at the site, adding that the body has been handed over to the police. — Bernama