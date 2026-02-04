SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Approximately four hectares of forest reserve near the Sungai Kelambu Water Treatment Plant (LRA), located close to the Lionsteel industrial area in Banting, were destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Officer Hamdan Hamzah said that the department received a call regarding the incident at 12.43pm before deploying seven officers and personnel from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) to the scene with one fire engine.

“Upon arriving at the location at 1.03pm, the operations commander reported that the fire involved a forest reserve estimated to be 10 acres (four hectares) in size.

“The duty team present conducted monitoring and held discussions with zone officers regarding the firefighting operation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the Selangor State Forestry Department (JPNS) has been informed of the incident and will provide excavator assistance as well as activate tube wells near the site of the fire.

Hamdan noted that firefighting efforts can only begin today due to the lack of a water source and road access to the location of the blaze. — Bernama