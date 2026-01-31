LABUAN, Jan 31 — The State Government is urged to initiate a State Legislative Assembly Accounts Committee to scrutinise the affairs of Government Linked Companies (GLCs) that are referred to it, among others.

“This committee which will function like the Parliamentary Accounts Committee and be able to investigate irregularities involving any government agency and summon anyone to appear before it,” said activist George Elias.

He said, just like its parliament counterpart, it must comprise both government and opposition elected representatives and possibly headed by the opposition.

George said only such an investigation team could get to the bottom of the allegations in a transparent, effective way and show convincing accountability to the public.

He was referring to the controversy surrounding Invest Sabah Berhad which had been the subject of various allegations in social media involving top officials despite having zero investments to show for its RM5 million yearly allocation the past five years.

It was alleged that the officials were mostly jet-setting and involved in abuse of power, including hiring staff who were “lovers” at double digit salaries.

Elias said internal investigations serve little purpose as normally such exercises end up without any action being taken.”

He said a watchdog under the State Assembly would serve as deterrent to out-of-line accounting practices and spending and this would be good for the State Government’s image.

“There are many government-linked entities to watch.”

George said having such a committee was in line with state vision as Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has warned that GLCs facing consecutive losses of five years that they risk closure. — Daily Express