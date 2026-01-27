TAMPIN, Jan 27 — Police arrested a civil servant on suspicions of taking upskirt photos of a woman at a shopping mall here yesterday.

Tampin district police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said they received a report from the victim, 34, at 3.46pm, who claimed she was followed by a man before having the upskirt photos taken while shopping.

“Acting on information, a police team arrested the suspect, 26, in the Kampung Baru Tampin area to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect has been remanded three days from today and the case is being investigated under Section 507A and 509 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama