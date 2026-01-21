KUCHING, Jan 21 — Sarawak-owned airline AirBorneo has yet to roll out full online functionalities in its third week of operations, said Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

The state transport minister said several key passenger services, including check-in, are still being handled manually.

Lee said the airline has stabilised its core operational systems following the transition from MASwings but acknowledged that further improvements are required before services can be fully digitised.

“I’ve checked with the check-in counters just now. It’s very smooth so far because at the moment we have just taken over all the 24 main systems. There are 24 systems and 11 subsystems, so altogether 35 systems. They are running, but the check-in at the moment is still manual,” he told reporters after a working visit to Kuching International Airport (KIA).

He said AirBorneo is working on enhancing system capabilities.

“We’re going to improve the functionality of our system so that for AirBorneo ATR flights, passengers can also check in online,” he said.

However, he pointed out online check-in would not be applicable for Twin Otter flights serving rural airstrips due to operational constraints and limited passenger capacity.

Lee also said senior citizens aged 60 and above are entitled to a 50-per cent discount on Rural Air Services (RAS) flights within Sarawak and Sabah.

“At the moment, for senior citizens, they have to check manually or call the call centre. When they check in, they can get a 50 per cent discount. But it’s not online yet. We’re going to improve on that and make it go online in the future,” he said.

He explained that the complexity of integrating multiple systems has contributed to the phased rollout of services.

“That’s why it takes us time because we have to come up with our own system. This is now the AirBorneo system already.

“Our staff have been working very hard. The system is running, and AirBorneo is now identifying areas where improvements are needed,” he said.

For now, Lee said the airline’s focus is on ensuring the smooth delivery of existing services, particularly RAS operations.

“We have to focus on the existing services, the RAS first, and make sure that they are all running smoothly, as seamless as possible,” he said.

On future expansion, the minister said AirBorneo is still at the preliminary planning stage for jet operations and services to Peninsular Malaysia and nearby regional destinations.

“Yes, AirBorneo has been working on it. That’s why we haven’t finalised everything yet. This is all still preliminary planning.

“Of course, certainly, I think we’ll fly to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and nearby destinations before moving on to other regional routes,” he said.

On the use of jet aircraft, Lee said the matter is still under study by the airline’s management team.

“Of course we have to use jets, but AirBorneo is still working on it. I leave this to our team of professionals to study the financial implications, the market, and other factors.

“They have already briefed me, but I’m not releasing the details yet because this is still early planning. Once it’s confirmed, I’ll announce it,” he added. — The Borneo Post