MIRI, Jan 21 — Several parts of the suspension bridge at the Pavilion in Taman Awam will be temporarily closed pending further inspection by the Miri City Council (MCC) following an incident on Sunday that left a visitor injured after a wooden plank broke.

Miri Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang told a press conference here today that a detailed safety inspection would be carried out at the Pavilion area as well as other parts of Taman Awam to prevent a recurrence.

“MCC will be engaging professional bodies to conduct further inspections. Following this, repair works will be carried out in the affected area,” he said adding that MCC team had went to ground immediately after they learnt about the incident on Monday.

Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman, said the council viewed the incident seriously and was already in contact with the injured individual.

“Public facilities are covered by public liability insurance. We will assist the individual in making an official claim,” he said.

On the issue of durian sales, Yii said MCC was reviewing all arrangements for seasonal fruit sales in the city.

He added that the council would also look into ways to better manage Ramadan stalls this year.

“The council’s position is to ensure that stall fees remain reasonable, so that those celebrating the occasion are not burdened financially,” he said.

Similarly, for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, the Market Traders and Hawkers Standing Committee will review arrangements for the sale of mandarins and other festive goods and food.

He said the council’s aim was to serve the community in a way that benefits everyone.

On drainage maintenance, Yii said MCC would continue efforts to clear clogged drains throughout the city to help reduce the risk of flooding.

“Flooding can be caused by many factors. However, for those within the council’s control, we will do our best to minimise flooding,” he said. — The Borneo Post