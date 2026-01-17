DUNGUN, Jan 17 — Around 1,300 residents of Kampung Durian Mentangau, near here, are on edge after a sun bear has been roaming the village for the past two weeks.

The bear has even ventured onto the grounds of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Mentangau in search of food.

Kampung Durian Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK), deputy chairman Mazlan Mansor, expressed concern over the increasing danger to residents.

“We’re especially worried at night when the bear is spotted near homes,“ he told reporters here today, adding that he himself had a close encounter with the bear on Jan 8 near a oil palm estate.

“With safety at risk, villagers are now extra cautious when leaving their homes after dark,” he added.

In response, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has set up traps at the school and several other areas, with authorities actively monitoring the situation.

They believe the bear may have strayed from the nearby Bukit Gong Forest Reserve.

Meanwhile, local farmer Osman Ismail, 66, reported a loss of RM1,000 after the bear destroyed several of his coconut trees.

“The bear ruined trees that were about to bear fruit, it’s a huge setback for me,” he said. — Bernama