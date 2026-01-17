KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysian actress Nadia Kesuma had left the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah before she went missing, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed today.

The actress, whose real name is Nadia Kasumawati Abdul Karim, reportedly went missing after she could not be traced while transiting at the airport during her flight from Kuala Lumpur to London on Thursday.

Mohamad said the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah will lodge a missing persons report with the local police after a 20-hour wait time, as required by local regulations in Saudi Arabia.

“Last night, I contacted our Consulate General in Jeddah a few times and they are also in touch with the local police.

Immigration records show that she has exited the airport in Jeddah.

“Although we wanted to lodge a report, the local police said their law requires us to wait for at least 20 hours because filing a missing persons complaints,” Mohamad told reporters on the sidelines of the Umno General Assembly, here, today.

Mohamad said he has directed the Consulate-General in Jeddah to intensify their efforts to locate the missing actress and urged the travel agency that arranged Nadia’s trip to take responsibility and support efforts to locate her.