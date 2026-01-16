SEREMBAN, Jan 16 — The three individuals who experienced shortness of breath in the ammonia gas leak incident at the Seremban Toll Plaza exit towards Kuala Lumpur yesterday afternoon are reported to be in stable condition.

State Health director Dr Zuraida Mohamed said two of the victims, who were treated at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, were discharged yesterday, while the third received treatment elsewhere.

“The two victims affected by the ammonia gas leak are stable and have been allowed to return home,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) director, Abdul Aziz Parmin, assured that the air quality in the area remained safe, with normal readings and no adverse effects.

Yesterday, State Fire and Rescue Department senior fire officer I (Operations) Mohd Faizal Abdul Rahman, reported that the 2.40 pm incident was caused by a leak from one of the 15 ammonia gas cylinders being transported by a lorry.

The victims involved included a PLUS security guard, a toll booth staff and the lorry driver. The situation was fully contained by 3.05 pm. — Bernama