KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has proposed a six-month moratorium on the import of plastic waste and e-waste to assess the actual impact of these imports on the country.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the proposed period would serve as a trial to evaluate the economic, environmental, and enforcement implications of these imports, adding that there is no need for large-scale imports of such materials.

“This matter will be discussed with the Chief Secretary to the Government to check who has the proper authority before any long-term policy decisions are made,” he said when chairing the Special Task Force meeting on the Management and Enforcement of Plastic Waste and E-Waste Imports at the MACC Headquarters here today.

Also present were MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, Governance Investigation Division director Datuk Mohd Zaki Hassan, Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, and its Port Klang Entry Point commander Datuk Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal.

During the meeting, Azam emphasised the need for close cooperation among the 12 appointed task forces, particularly involving the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), the Department of Environment (DOE), and the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI).

He said JKDM plays a role in controlling imports and exports and preventing smuggling in line with the Customs Act 1967, while DOE is responsible for implementing and enforcing the Basel Convention, including approving and monitoring waste imports and exports.

MITI, on the other hand, is tasked with formulating trade and industrial policies, as well as controlling the approval of import and export licences.

Azam pointed out that the establishment of the special task force reflects the government’s recognition that the issue of plastic and e-waste imports is no longer just a technical or environmental issue, but has become a matter of governance, enforcement integrity, and national interest.

In a letter dated Dec 8, 2025, the Chief Secretary to the Government appointed MACC as the chair of the task force, signaling a shift towards a comprehensive national risk management approach.

The issue is also closely related to Malaysia’s international obligations under the Basel Convention, which regulates the cross-border movement of hazardous waste.

According to the 2025 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Malaysia is among the top countries importing waste since 2023.

Meanwhile, the Mismanaged Waste Index 2025 classifies Malaysia in the high category, with about 26.4 per cent of plastic waste poorly managed.

Malaysia began tightening its restrictions on plastic waste imports from July 1 last year, with most imports now prohibited unless they go through the SIRIM and MITI permit system.

This measure aims to reduce the entry of foreign plastic waste and ensure that only recyclable waste is allowed into the country. — Bernama