TAIPING, Jan 15 — Police have confirmed that there are no signs of any injuries or bruises on the body of the teenage boy who was allegedly abused and found at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) station here yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said a thorough inspection of the 13-year-old boy’s body was carried out at the Taiping Police Station yesterday.

“There is no sign of injuries due to abuse on any part of the boy’s body. No police report has been lodged regarding this matter, either.

“We also want to state that the boy has been handed over to his biological father, who also lives in this district,” he said when met after the Taiping District Police Chief Rank-Wearing and Handing Over of Duty ceremony here today.

Yesterday, an incident went viral on social media about the teenager, who was alleged to have been abused by his stepmother, being found at the Taiping KTMB Station by members of the public. The boy, it is believed, had wanted to return to his grandfather’s residence in Anak Bukit, Kedah.

In addition, Noor Hisham also advised the public to be more responsible in using social media and not issue any statements without clear evidence.

In another development, he said police are evaluating all permit applications for the sale of fireworks, including sparklers, in conjunction with this year’s Chinese New Year celebration. — Bernama