SHAH ALAM, Jan 15 — Selangor recorded a decrease of 61 per cent or 36,799 cases in dengue fever throughout last year compared to 2024.

State Public Health and Environment exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the success was achieved as a result of the continuous efforts of various agencies and community involvement in strengthening the control and prevention of the disease.

She said cumulatively from Epidemiological Week (ME) 1/2025 to ME 53/2025 which ended on 3 Jan 2026, a total of 23,565 dengue cases were reported compared to 60,364 cases for the same period in 2024, in addition to the number of deaths due to dengue dropping to nine cases in 2025 compared to 16 cases in 2024.

“This achievement is the result of the continuous efforts of the state government together with relevant agencies, especially the Selangor State Health Department (JKNS), Local Authorities (PBT) as well as community involvement in strengthening aspects of dengue control and prevention.

“However, this effort cannot be implemented seasonally only and the state government is committed to maintaining this downward trend through an integrated and continuous approach,” she said in a media statement today.

Further commenting, Jamaliah said Selangor was in third place in terms of the highest percentage of case reduction in 2025 with Perlis in second place with a 70 per cent drop and Perak in first place with 73 per cent fall in cases.

“The situation is different because the populations of both states are much lower than Selangor which has more than seven million people and has dense urban areas, thus showing the effectiveness of dengue control in high-risk areas.

“The state government has allocated RM4 million through the Selangor Budget 2026 to strengthen strategic cooperation between JKNS, PBT, District and Land Offices, non-governmental organisations and the community in an effort to prevent the increase in dengue fever cases,” she said.

Jamaliah said among the initiatives that will be strengthened include Integrated Vector Management, increasing the number of Wolbachia-bearing Aedes mosquito release locations in hotspot areas, strengthening community-based interventions and intensifying the gotong-royong programme to destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

She also called on all parties, including the community, to continue to be proactive in ensuring that Selangor remains a safe and healthy state for all.

“The state government will also continue the Selangor Dengue Awareness Campaign with improvements and wider community participation, in addition to strengthening the role of Selangor Community Health Volunteers (SUKA),” she said. — Bernama