KAPIT, Jan 15 — A 60-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in plunged into a ravine about six metres deep along Jalan Mujong, Bukit Banyaudi here this morning.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said an emergency call was received at 8.17 am, prompting the dispatch of a fire engine from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

He said upon arriving at 9.05 am, the fire engine was unable to access the exact location due to the narrow road conditions and steep embankment, forcing the rescue team to use a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

“The rescue team went down the ravine using safety ropes and a stretcher to extricate the victim, who was trapped inside the vehicle.

“One male victim was found in the vehicle and brought up to the roadside,” he said in a statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were later handed over to the police. — Bernama