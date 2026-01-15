PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) next week to discuss efforts to clean up corruption and governance issues in the ministry.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the meeting follows a recent commitment expressed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the MACC welcomes and supports the Defence Minister’s statement on the need to address corruption issues and weaknesses in governance at the ministry.

“MACC will cooperate under Section 7(c) of the MACC Act 2009, which mandates or authorises MACC to provide advice and also conduct reviews relating to any weaknesses, governance issues and the like,” he said at a special press conference here today.

According to Azam, a courtesy call on the Defence Minister and the ministry’s secretary-general next Wednesday will focus on two main matters, namely discussing current issues and formulating a way forward for a comprehensive clean-up within the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“MACC is ready to assist based on, firstly, the results of our investigations and, secondly, information that we have gathered as well as previous investigations contained in our data, to be discussed so that this time, any weaknesses within MINDEF — especially issues involving procurement and the like — can truly be rectified,” he said.

He said other issues mentioned by the Defence Minister are internal matters that can be resolved by the ministry itself, but MACC will focus on aspects of corruption, governance and administrative improvements within MINDEF.

“That is our responsibility, not only because I am making a courtesy call, but because it is our duty to assist the government in correcting weaknesses and mistakes,” he said.

Responding to media questions, Azam did not rule out the possibility of more senior military officers being called up in two separate investigations — Op Parasit and Op Star.

“In relation to these two cases, I am not denying that we will call in others who may be involved. When we investigate, many other matters will arise. We will call them, but not at this time,” he said.

He explained that the issues may differ from those currently under investigation, and therefore, MACC will focus on the investigations that have already begun, including those initiated on October 7 last year.

“After both cases are concluded, we will then begin calling others to give statements or assist in the investigation,” he said.

Azam also stressed that the cases are sensitive as they involve public funds within MINDEF and high-ranking officers, making them among the important cases that need to be resolved swiftly.

Op Parasit refers to allegations of the receipt of bribes and abuse of power by a former Army chief, involving transactions of suspicious funds entering several accounts in amounts ranging from RM40,000 to several hundred thousand ringgit.

Investigations have been ongoing since December 23, 2025.

Op Star refers to allegations that several senior MAF officers have solicited and received bribes from companies in relation to procurement supply matters involving the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT) and MINDEF.

They are also suspected of misusing TKAT funds for personal interests and activities unrelated to the fund. Investigations into the case have been ongoing since October 7, 2025. — Bernama