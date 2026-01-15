LABUAN, Jan 15 — A landslide originating from Merinding Hill temporarily blocked the main road along Jalan OKK Daud in Kampung Merinding here this morning, with no casualties reported.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Rahman Ali said the incident, believed to have been caused by continuous rain, was reported at 10.38 am, prompting the deployment of a team from the Layanan fire and rescue station.

“The landslide obstructed the road and made it impassable to vehicles. Following an assessment to ensure public safety, the situation was brought under control by 10.59 am,” he told Bernama.

He said clearing works were carried out with the assistance of the Public Works Department, Labuan Corporation and concession company, Lintasan Resources, which deployed a wheeled excavator, with support from members of the Civil Defence Force.

Abdul Rahman said the road was subsequently reopened to traffic, with the operation ending at 11.17 am, and advised road users to remain cautious during unstable weather conditions. — Bernama