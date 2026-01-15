PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today introduced a WhatsApp application and a new information search platform to facilitate taxpayers’ tax-related matters.

In a statement today, IRB said taxpayers will be able to receive tax updates, payment reminders, notifications on arrears and compliance alerts through the WhatsApp application via their registered mobile numbers.

“The WhatsApp profile used by IRB is named Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Malaysia and uses the phone number 03-8911 1000,” it said.

Meanwhile, an enhanced enquiry platform known as Tanya HAFY will replace the previous version, Tanya@HKC, on the official IRB portal.

“This information search feature offers a self-service approach that is more systematic, relevant and efficient,” it said.

According to IRB, the introduction of the HASiL WhatsApp application and the Tanya HAFY platform is expected to add value for taxpayers by improving access to important tax-related information. — Bernama