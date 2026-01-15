KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — HELP University has welcomed the prime minister’s call for a swift and thorough investigation into the air-conditioning explosion at its Bukit Damansara campus that injured several students and a supervisor last week.

In a statement today, the university said it is cooperating fully with authorities, the building owner and the building management company to determine the cause of the incident and review all safety protocols.

“We continue to work closely with the authorities, the building owner and the building management company to establish the facts and ensure that all safety protocols are properly reviewed,” the university said.

HELP University said it was encouraged by the public’s response following the blast, which occurred when an air-conditioning unit reportedly malfunctioned during a class session.

“We are heartened by the outpouring of compassion and concern for everyone involved,” it said.

“We are especially thankful to students, families and colleagues locally and internationally who have provided support and encouragement to the families of the four students who were injured in the incident.”

The university said two students remain hospitalised and are receiving medical care, while two others have been discharged.

It added that six other affected individuals have also been discharged.

“We remain in close and regular contact with the affected students, staff and their families, and we will continue to extend all necessary support to them during their recovery,” the statement said.

The blast occurred on January 12 at the Level 4 cafeteria when an air conditioner compressor exploded during routine maintenance, damaging nearly one third of the floor and injuring multiple students and staff, according to Kuala Lumpur police and the Fire and Rescue Department.