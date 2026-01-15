SIBURAN, Jan 15 — Sarawak’s proposal to restructure the Technical Committee under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) should be considered, as it is an improvement towards more effective management and implementation of MA63, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said all proposals by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian deserved the federal government’s attention.

“In my view, the proposal is very positive and should be considered to improve the process. With a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Sabah and Sarawak (Datuk Mustapha Sakmud), I can raise this through the appropriate channels.

“I have taken note of the proposals raised by the Sarawak Deputy Premier. The Sarawak state government can also channel them to the MA63 main secretariat under the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division (BHESS) in the Prime Minister’s Department,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the Serian and Siburan Health Clinics, here today.

Dr Dzulkefly was responding to Dr Sim’s proposal to restructure the MTPMA63 committee from this year, to involve the Finance Ministry, the Economic Planning Unit, the Public Service Department and other key agencies.

Dr Dzulkefly said the proposal is reasonable, noting that health issues under MA63 often involve multiple ministries and agencies before decisions can be finalised.

Dr Dzulkefly and Dr Sim co-chair the Sarawak Joint Action Committee on Health Development, which serves as an important platform for discussing strategic health-sector issues in the state in line with the MA63 spirit.

Meanwhile, in his opening speech, Dr Dzulkefly said the RM28.7 million Siburan Health Clinic is expected to serve nearly 81,000 locals.

He said the Serian Health Clinic, built at a cost of around RM23.9 million, is expected to benefit over 85,000 residents in the Serian district.

“Both clinics opened today are designed as one-stop centres, each capable of handling up to 500 patients daily, helping to reduce congestion at major hospitals,” he said. — Bernama