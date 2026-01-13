SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected a representation by a policeman seeking a review of the murder charge against him over the death of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) graduate Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah two years ago.

High Court Judge Adlin Abdul Majid was informed of the matter by Deputy Public Prosecutor Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman when the case involving Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, 28, came up for mention today.

“As such, we are requesting trial dates from the court. A total of 20 witnesses will be called, and the trial will be conducted by a Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor,” she said.

Lawyer Aida Jaafar Mad Ariff, representing Muhammad Alif, then informed the court that the defence intended to submit a second representation to seek a review of the charge against her client.

The court fixed Nov 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 30, as well as Dec 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8, 2026, for the trial and April 7 for case management.

Muhammad Alif is facing a charge of murdering Nur Farah Kartini, 26, at SKC Farm, Kledang, Mukim Hulu Bernam, between 9 am on July 10 and 6 pm on July 15, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence, or imprisonment for a term of 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Nur Farah Kartini was reported missing on July 10, 2024, after delivering a rental car to a customer. Five days later, her body was found by police at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor. — Bernama