KUANTAN, Jan 13 — A couple’s 15-year wait for a child ended when their first baby, conceived through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment sponsored by the Tunku Azizah Fertility Foundation (TAFF), was born last Friday.

The Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page in a post yesterday said that Abdul Aziz Abd Halim and his wife Noor Hamira Mohd Sani were blessed with a healthy baby boy weighing 2.97 kilogrammes, whom they named Mikhael.

It said Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah shared in the couple’s joy and graciously visited the mother and baby at Selayang Hospital yesterday.

The post added that Mikhael is the 150th baby born since TAFF was established in 2004, while the foundation has to date sponsored fertility treatment for 553 couples nationwide who faced difficulties conceiving. — Bernama