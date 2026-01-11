GUA MUSANG, Jan 11 — Over 40 potholes on the Central Spine Road (LTU) 3BC temporary route along Jalan Persiaran Raya near Taman Wangi here, were repaired yesterday.

The officer-in-charge of the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) 1 Special Projects Unit, Zulkhairi Abdul Aziz, said the repairs, covering 700 metres, started at 10pm and were completed in three hours,

He said patching was chosen to ensure quick repairs, particularly with the expected rise in traffic due to the school session opening.

“The LTU 3BC contractor’s services were terminated last October due to poor performance. This led to damages like potholes, overgrown grass, and disorganised traffic management,” he told Bernama today.

Zulkhairi added that the repairs used surplus materials from the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis Road project near Kampung Lepan Jaya, carried out the day before.

“The Galas assemblyman helped secure 20 additional bags of materials from Roadcare (M) Sdn Bhd. Traffic was controlled using a stop and go method during repairs,” he added.

“The patching is a temporary fix until full resurfacing is done by a new contractor,” he said, adding that the road is at risk of deteriorating quickly if used by heavy vehicles, especially during the Northeast Monsoon.

A check by Bernama found that traffic flow was smoother on the route, though the road surface is not yet fully resurfaced.

Road user Mohd Asyraf Ramli, 32, appreciated the early repairs before the school session begins.

“Thanks to JKR LTU, and everyone involved for solving this issue. Gua Musang is usually crowded with vehicles from outside every Sunday, so I hope traffic will be better tomorrow,” he said. — Bernama