KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The government will continue to work hard to ensure that economic growth is translated into better job opportunities, good incomes and a more secure future for Malaysians, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The national unemployment rate dropped to its lowest in 11 years as of the end of last year, he said.

“The job market in various sectors remain stable, supported by encouraging economic standing. This is the result of the Madani Government’s hard work in building and strengthening all national foundations since three years ago,” Anwar posted on Facebook today.

The national unemployment rate in November 2025 was reported to have dropped to its lowest in 11 years at 2.9 per cent.

National chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin was reported to have said that the workforce grew by 0.2 per cent to 17.61 million people in November 2025 compared to 17.58 million people in October 2025 while the workforce participation rate remained at 70.9 per cent. — Bernama