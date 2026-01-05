IPOH, Jan 5 — The Perak state government has given electronic cigarette or vape traders until October this year to cease their operations, following a decision to ban the sale of these products in the state.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman Datuk A Sivanesan said the grace period was provided as a transitional measure to allow affected operators prepare for the full enforcement of the ban.

“We are still giving leeway until October because a few traders still hold valid sales licences that have not yet expired,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

During this period, he added, the state expects traders to clear their existing stock and gradually stop sales.

On Oct 1 last year, the state government announced that it would enforce a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes at all business premises within local authority areas, with enforcement beginning on Jan 1 this year.

Sivanesan also stressed that he hoped the leniency would not be exploited by any traders to continue operating illegally, adding that legal action would be taken against any traders who violate the ban.

“We have given enough time, and I hope they understand and comply with the ban, which is in the interest of public health and community safety,” he added. — Bernama