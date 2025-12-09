GEORGE TOWN, Dec 9 — The Penang government will double up on the organisation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes in 2026 to strengthen the development of future talent in line with industry needs.

Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo said the commitment was born of discussions at a meeting with the leadership of relevant stakeholders, including Tech Dome Penang and Penang Science Cluster.

“The year 2026 is very important for us. This just-concluded meeting focuses on planning to double STEM programmes because that is our priority,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Jagdeep, grassroots programmes need to be strengthened because early exposure to science and technology will lay a strong foundation for producing the skilled manpower required for the state’s industrial sector.

He said that in 2025 alone, 110 STEM programmes involving 236,000 students were conducted, and that figure is expected to increase significantly next year through the coordination of programmes across all state agencies.

Explaining the need for such a programme, Jagdeep said Penang’s technology sector currently involves more than 500 multinational companies (MNCs) and over 7,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which require a highly skilled workforce to remain globally competitive.

Jagdeep also said that the state will seek financial support from the Federal government to expand the STEM programme under the 13th Malaysia Plan. — Bernama