PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The Madani government has always adopted a ‘colour-blind’ approach without distinguishing political leanings in policy implementation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself “has never marked out political geography in the implementation of his policies,” including in matters of regional development and allocation distribution.

“The Madani government has never seen political differences as a basis for revenge, never,” he said as a panel member at a forum titled “The Madani Government - Retrospective and Mapping the Journey Forward” here today.

The forum was part of the National Convention on Public Service Reform (ARPA) held in conjunction with the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku programme.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this was proven when opposition states also received large allocations through various regional development boards.

“We can see how Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis get more allocation than the states that originally supported Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid as Umno president said his party would continue to support the Madani Government until the end of its term to ensure political stability and the continuity of the national reform agenda.

He said that support was important to ensure that government policies could be implemented without political interference.

“God willing, I surrender myself and my party to support the Madani government until the end of its term,” he said.

In the forum, Ahmad Zahid outlined various reforms implemented in the government to strengthen the transformation of the public service.

He said ministries and agencies were changed from cost centres to profit centres, while a cross-functional approach was implemented to break down bureaucratic silos and increase the effectiveness and impact of government policies.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted important achievements in the field of education and human capital development, particularly through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem.

“The number of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders who chose TVET has increased from 57.4 per cent to the current level, with the target of reaching 70 per cent by the end of 13MP,” he said.

The three-day Rancakkan Madani programme which began on Friday offers more than 300 public service touchpoints, career carnivals, interactive exhibitions, family entertainment and special promotions for visitors.

The Rancakkan Madani programme is a continuation of the One-Year Programme with the Madani Government (PSBKM) and the Two-Year Programme with the Madani Government (2TM), which have become a tradition of the Madani Government reporting annually directly to the people.

The 2025 National Convention on Public Service Reform brought together policy experts from the public sector and industry players. — Bernama