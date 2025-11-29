KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The deputy secretary-general of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, expressed appreciation to the voters for giving the mandate to the party in three State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seats in the Papar Parliament in the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN).

Armizan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Papar, said the three DUNs – Limbahau, Kawang, and Pantai Manis – were won by the party’s candidates.

“A million thanks, Paparians (GRS 3-0). God willing, we will fulfil this mandate to the best of our ability,” he said via a post on Facebook today.

In the PRN, the Limbahau DUN, which saw a nine-cornered contest, was contested by GRS candidate Datuk Juil Nuati. The Kawang DUN, represented by Datuk Seri Ghulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar, involved a five-cornered fight, while the Pantai Manis DUN saw a seven-cornered clash, including the GRS candidate Datuk Pengiran Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir.

This Sabah PRN saw a total of 596 candidates vying for the 73 DUN seats contested. — Bernama