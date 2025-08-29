SEREMBAN, Aug 29 — Four men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with the rape of an underage girl in Bahau, Jempol, last Saturday.

Y.Sayrran Kumar, 21, K.Kumar, 40, G. Niressh Pillai, 21, and M. Thineshvaran, 30, are charged with raping the girl, aged 11 years and 10 months, at a house in Taman Meranti Bahau between 11 am and 3.30 pm last Aug 23.

Sayrran was also charged with two other charges, namely raping the same victim in a car near a field in a housing estate in Jempol at about 11.30 am last June and the other, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a house in Taman Meranti Bahau between 11.30 am and noon last Aug 23.

All the charges were framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were read out separately to them before Judge Surita Budin.

Sayrran was allowed bail of RM30,000 for the three charges, while bail for Kumar and Thineshvaran was set at RM10,000 each and RM5,000 for Niressh.

They were also ordered to report to a nearby police station once a month, surrender their passports to the court and not to intimidate witnesses. The case was set for mention on Oct 15.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Revin Kumar represented Sayrran and Niressh, Ramzani Idris for Thineshvaran, and S. Virochean for Kumar. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)