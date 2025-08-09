KANGAR, Aug 9 — Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among Malaysians have reached an alarming level, with the youngest recorded case of heart attack at the National Heart Institute (IJN) involving a 19-year-old patient.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said his ministry would address the issue aggressively, and at the same he urges people in the country to practice a healthy lifestyle, including exercising and taking care of their diet.

He said high blood pressure or hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity are the main factors leading to heart attacks, which can be silent killers if ignored.

“According to the findings of the National Health Mobility Survey 2023, one in three Malaysians suffers from hypertension and high cholesterol, while one in six suffers from diabetes, and one in two (or nearly 54 per cent) are overweight or obese.

“We are concerned about non-communicable diseases, which are the leading cause of death, namely heart attacks,” he said at a press conference after the opening ceremony of the Karnival Sihat Milik Semua at Dewan 2020 here today.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. Also gracing the event was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The two-day carnival, starting today, is among the side programmes held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee celebration marking the 25th year of the reign of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

In addition, Dzulkefly said his team is also paying attention to chronic diseases such as lung disease caused by smoking, for example, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and most seriously, lung cancer.

“(After heart attacks, which also cause death) the second non-communicable disease is cancer, but in the case of lung (disease) it can also be the second killer, now it may replace heart attacks (if not addressed) related to cigarette-induced lung disease,” he said.

He said Malaysia spends approximately RM64.3 billion annually on NCD treatment, based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO). — Bernama