KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The government will prioritise the growth of strategic industries within a sustainable and competitive blue economy, focusing on integrated fisheries hubs, coastal and maritime tourism, blue bio-based technologies, and the development of a blue economy hub in Sabah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that for the development of the shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) industry, efforts to attract strategic investments will be intensified to expand shipping capacity and upgrade bunkering infrastructure at ports in Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“This initiative will contribute to Malaysia’s target to become a competitive and sustainable regional maritime hub,” he said in his speech on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13th MP) in the Parliament today.

The 13MP, themed ‘Reshaping Development’, outlines Malaysia’s five-year development plan for the 2026–2030 period.

Anwar added that the initiatives also include the development of more modern, efficient, and sustainable port infrastructure to support low-carbon maritime trade operations.

“This includes the construction of the third terminal at Carey Island, the development of the Westports 2 container terminal, and the expansion of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Johor,” he said. — Bernama