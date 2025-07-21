KUCHING, July 21 — A total of 20 students and four ustaz from the Mahaad Tahfiz Husnul Khotimah in Semerah Padi, near here, managed to escape unhurt after a fire broke out in the tahfiz centre yester afternoon.

The Sarawak Operations Movement Centre announced in a statement yesterday that it received a distress call regarding the incident at 5.47 pm before a team of firefighters and fire engines from the Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (JBPM) and Padungan JBPM were dispatched to the location.

The incident involved a fire on the roof of the tahfiz building, while the ground floor of the building was unaffected. According to witnesses at the scene, the fire could have been caused by a short circuit.

“All the residents, namely 20 tahfiz students and four ustaz, managed to escape without any injuries,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the firefighters extinguished the blaze using water sources from the fire engines and nearby fire hydrants.

The operation was fully completed at 6.48 pm, while the cause of the fire and the value of the losses are being investigated. — Bernama