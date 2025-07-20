IPOH, July 20 — Police are investigating two reports involving a 15-year-old girl who was deceived into sending nude photographs to an individual posing as a medical doctor via the Telegram messaging application.

Manjung District Police Chief, ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman, said preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had submitted several nude images after being misled by the suspect.

According to the girl, the suspect is believed to have contacted the victim through Telegram and introduced himself as a doctor conducting remote health screenings.

“She was asked to provide personal and family details, along with several nude photographs, allegedly for cervical and breast cancer screening purposes.

“She was told that only the photographs were required and that no physical examination was necessary. The victim later realised she had been deceived and lodged a police report out of concern that the images might be leaked,” said Hasbullah in a statement today.

He said an investigation paper has been opened, and the case is being investigated under Section 15(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Members of the public with information related to the case are urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Nur Munawarah at 011-1624 0391, the Manjung District Police Headquarters (IPD) Operations Room at 05-688 6222, or the PDRM WhatsApp hotline at 017-682 8005 to assist with the investigation.

Hasbullah also advised parents and the community to stay vigilant and be better informed about current issues involving sexual crimes against children.

He also advised against sharing personal information with unknown individuals, especially online.

“The public is also advised to activate the two-step verification security feature on the Telegram application as a measure to protect social media accounts and messaging platforms,” he added. — Bernama