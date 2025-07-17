KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Damascus, which violated Syria’s sovereignty and resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

“These strikes constitute a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said Syria has endured immense hardship over the past decade and its people deserve peace, not further violence or external interference.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Syrian people and calls for an immediate end to such violations and a renewed commitment to humanitarian principles and the rule of law,” he said.

Israel launched airstrikes Wednesday on Damascus, targeting Syria’s Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria’s Suwayda province, claiming the operations were aimed at protecting the Druze minority and warning it will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people. — Bernama