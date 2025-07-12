SHAH ALAM, July 12 — Police have launched an investigation into allegations of immoral activities during a household motivation programme held at a convention centre here.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the complaint was filed by the husband of a participant in the programme in late February.

“Today, we summoned the complainant’s wife along with other witnesses who were present at the event to record their statements. We have also invited the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to attend today’s proceedings,” he said in a statement.

He urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact the Shah Alam district police headquarters (IPD) or the investigating officer, ASP Anuar Amilah at 019-2255597.

Meanwhile, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, yesterday confirmed that his department will also investigate the organisation of the household motivation program held at a convention centre here last September, which was linked to acts of indecency and polytheism. — Bernama